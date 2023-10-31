Paris police open fire on a woman who allegedly made threats in the latest security incident

Paris, October 31
Paris police opened fire on Tuesday on a woman who allegedly made threatening remarks on a train, the latest security incident in the country that has been on heightened anti-terror alert since a fatal stabbing at a school blamed on an Islamic extremist.
Police said that they had no immediate information on the woman’s condition.
Police said that officers opened fire after she didn’t respond to their warnings. Police responded after a train passenger called the emergency services and reported that a woman, who was wearing a face covering, was making threats. It wasn’t clear what threats she was making.
A metro and suburban train station that serves the Francois Mitterrand national library in eastern Paris has been evacuated, police said.
