Trump expected to announce bid for 2024 prez poll

Washington, November 15
Former US president Donald Trump is likely to announce his 2024 presidential election bid on Tuesday from his sprawling Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, according to media reports.
A select group of Indian Americans invited for the potential presidential race announcement have reached Mar-a-Lago, to be part of what they view as an important marker in national politics.
Trump, 76, lost to President Joe Biden, 79, in the 2020 presidential elections.
Trump, who is seeking his third presidential bid, appears to be undeterred by the embarrassing loss of his supporters in the just concluded midterm polls.
