US, Canadian navies stage rare joint mission via Taiwan Strait

Taipei, June 3
A US and a Canadian warship sailed through the Taiwan Strait on Saturday, the US Navy said. It was a rare joint mission in the sensitive waterway at a time of heightened tensions between Beijing and Washington over Chinese-claimed Taiwan.
The US Navy’s 7th Fleet said the guided-missile destroyer USS Chung-Hoon and Canada’s HMCS Montreal conducted a “routine” transit of the strait “through waters where high-seas freedoms of navigation and overflight apply in accordance with international law”.
“Chung-Hoon and Montreal’s bilateral transit through the Taiwan Strait demonstrates the commitment of the US and our allies and partners to a free and open Indo-Pacific,” it said. — Reuters
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Probe hints at signal goof-up, train crash toll mounts to 288
Over 1,100 injured, 56 of them grievously
Odisha route didn't have 'Kavach'
Indigenous anti-collision train protection system was introd...
Reports on railway safety being ignored: Parl panel
Had flagged ministry’s laxity, sought definite time frame fo...