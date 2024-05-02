 US President Joe Biden calls India, China, Russia and Japan ‘xenophobic’ nations : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • US President Joe Biden calls India, China, Russia and Japan ‘xenophobic’ nations

US President Joe Biden calls India, China, Russia and Japan ‘xenophobic’ nations

Biden’s remarks came three weeks after he had hosted Japanese PM Fumio Kishida for an official visit

US President Joe Biden calls India, China, Russia and Japan ‘xenophobic’ nations

US President Joe Biden. AP/PTI



Tribune News Service

Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi, May 2

US President Joe Biden has called his country’s Quad allies, Japan and India, as “xenophobic” countries that are unwelcoming to immigrants. He applied the definition to China and Russia while contrasting the American economy and polity with these four countries at an election fundraising speech on Wednesday.

"This election is about freedom, America and democracy. That's why I badly need you. You know, one of the reasons why our economy is growing is because of you and many others. Why? Because we welcome immigrants,” said Biden at a fundraiser on Wednesday evening, according to a transcript of his speech uploaded by The White House.

“We look to — the reason — look, think about it. Why is China stalling so badly economically? Why is Japan having trouble? Why is Russia? Why is India? Because they're xenophobic. They don't want immigrants,” said Biden, once again the Presidential candidate of the Democratic Party for the November 4 elections.

“Immigrants are what makes us strong. Not a joke. That's not hyperbole, because we have an influx of workers who want to be here and want to contribute,’’ he added.

Biden’s remarks came three weeks after he had hosted Japanese PM Fumio Kishida for an official visit. During the visit, both sides had announced several new military agreements which Biden had said was “the most significant upgrade in our alliance since it was first established’’.

Biden had hosted PM Modi for a lavish State visit in June last year. However, he has not spoken or met PM Modi since September last year when he had arrived here for the G20 summit. But India is a member of Quad along with Japan, the US and Australia.  

India and Japan are members of QUAD -- a four-member strategic security dialogue that also includes the US and Australia. Equally importantly, India is a member of the 14-country Indo-Pacific Economic Forum (IPEF) that is billed as a US-led repivot to counter China’s rise as the prime economic and trading power in the east. The IPEF pointedly does not include China and its three close ASEAN allies -- Myanmar, Laos and Cambodia.

The issue of immigration has deeply divided the US polity due to a huge spike in their numbers. The US Border Patrol arrested 22 lakh illegal immigrants in 2022 of which one lakh claimed to be from India, according to Statista. Biden’s presumptive rival Donald Trump has taken a stand against immigration,

 

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#China #Japan #Joe Biden #Russia #United States of America USA


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Thai politician caught by husband in bed with adopted son, who is a monk

2
World

US police deny reports on killing of Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar

3
India

‘You are not above law’: Delhi court slams ED high-handedness

4
Diaspora

Goldy Brar is alive; how social media killed the gangster forcing US police to release a statement

5
India

Non-bailable warrants can’t be issued in a routine manner, says Supreme Court

6
Himachal

Atul Verma new DGP, Himachal's Sukhvinder Sukhu govt disregards seniority

7
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Punjab and Haryana High Court lifts stay, Tribune flyover project to kick off after 4 years

8
India

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun case: Expect India to be accountable, says US

9
Chandigarh

College girl, driver killed in collision between auto, SUV in Chandigarh

10
Punjab

Rupani sure of BJP’s victory on Bathinda seat

Don't Miss

View All
Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving
Chandigarh

Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi
Diaspora

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina on visit to Lahaul, Manali
Himachal

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina Nehwal on visit to Lahaul, Manali

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India
Chandigarh

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site
Haryana

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site in Hisar district

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need
Himachal

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing
Himachal

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event
Himachal

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event

Top News

Lok Sabha election: BJP drops MP Brij Bhushan Singh from UP’s Kaiserganj, fields his son

Lok Sabha election: After women wrestlers' protests, BJP drops 6-time MP Brij Bhushan Singh from UP’s Kaiserganj; fields his son

UP minister and Legislative Council Member Dinesh Pratap Sin...

US President Joe Biden calls India, China, Russia and Japan ‘xenophobic’ nations

US President Joe Biden calls India, China, Russia and Japan ‘xenophobic’ nations

Biden’s remarks came three weeks after he had hosted Japanes...

Stop registering voters for beneficiary schemes under guise of surveys: Election Commission to political parties

Stop registering voters for beneficiary schemes under guise of surveys: Election Commission to political parties

Poll body issues advisory to all national and state politica...

India lodges protest with China over its infra development in Shaksgam valley

'Part of Indian territory': India lodges protest with China over construction activities in Shaksgam Valley

Shaksgam valley is a strategically key region that is part o...

Religious freedom: US body red-cards India, pussyfoots around Israel

Religious freedom: US body red-cards India, pussyfoots around Israel

USCIRF a biased organisation, publishes propaganda masquerad...


Cities

View All

Residents allege bungling of grains by ration depot holders in Verka

Residents allege bungling of grains by ration depot holders in Verka

Damdami Taksal ex-Jathedar Kartar Singh Bhindranwala’s nephew murdered

Over 50% fields harvested; crop arrival reaches 4.37 lakh MT in Amritsar district

SGPC poll: Voters’ enrolment date extended

With sewer overflowing, it’s neither Amrit nor Anand at Ranjit Avenue park

Chandigarh: Punjab and Haryana High Court lifts stay, Tribune flyover project to kick off after 4 years

Chandigarh: Punjab and Haryana High Court lifts stay, Tribune flyover project to kick off after 4 years

College girl, driver killed in collision between auto, SUV in Chandigarh

Now, pay by QR code at Chandigarh MC parking lots

Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving

Traffic yet to be restored on road near Punjab CM’s house in Chandigarh

Delhi bomb scare: Senders’ intention was to create mass panic, disturb public order, says FIR

Delhi bomb scare: Senders’ intention was to create mass panic, disturb public order, says FIR

AAP launches signature campaign against CM Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest

Delhi High Court seeks Centre’s stand on ‘disappearance’ of 70,000-kg heroin from seizure records

Supreme Court orders one-third of SCBA posts to be reserved for women lawyers

Delhi government's WCD department terminates services of 52 contractual employees of DCW

BJP candidate faces farmers’ ire, yet again

BJP candidate faces farmers’ ire, yet again

CM’s roadshow in Phagwara today

5 bikes with modified silencers seized in city

968 grams of gold recovered from car

BSP ex-MLA’s son Kanwar Jagvir Singh Sidhu Sahungra SAD (A) pick from Jalandhar

2 killed as boiler explodes at rubber factory in Ludhiana

2 killed as boiler explodes at rubber factory in Ludhiana

Residents seek removal of garbage piles at MC dump

Railway employees mark Labour Day

Hospital authorities issue ‘fake’ medical certificate, owner booked

7 booked for Rs 2.45 cr fraud

Wife, paramour held for man’s murder in Mandi Gobindgarh

Wife, paramour held for man’s murder in Mandi Gobindgarh

Admissions for 2024-25 session begins at Punjabi University, Patiala

Will pitch for Punjab’s share of funds in Parliament: AAP Patiala candidate Balbir Singh

Chicago martyrs remembered

Patiala BJP rural president Surjit Singh Garhi back in Akali fold