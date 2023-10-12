Will respond if pipeline sabotage is proved: NATO

New Delhi, October 11
Though it has been unable to resolve the destruction of the Nordstream gas pipeline from Russia to Germany, NATO nevertheless is “determined” to respond if the cause of damage to a pipeline that runs between its members — Finland and Estonia — is proven to be a deliberate attack, said NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg ahead of a NATO meeting on Wednesday.
Called the ‘Balticconnector’, a leak in the pipeline was confirmed on Tuesday by one of the pipeline operators, Finland’s Gasgrid, which had noted a drop in pressure and possible leak on Sunday night during a storm.
Russia, which suffered heavily when the Nordstream pipeline was sabotaged in September 2022, said the incident was “disturbing”. American scribe Seymour Hersh had alleged that the US had led the operation to render Nordstream inoperable.
Meanwhile, later at NATO meeting of 50 defence ministers in Brussels, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a pitch for military aid to fight Russia. United States Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said both Israel and Ukraine will be supported. /PTI
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Humanitarian crisis in Gaza Strip after incessant Israeli airstrikes; toll 2,400
Backed by militant group Hezbollah, Hamas continues rocket a...
Pathankot attack kingpin killed outside Pakistan mosque
Three men gun down Shahid Latif, his brother in Sialkot
Split Supreme Court verdict on 26-week abortion
CJI to set up three-judge Bench to take up the matter today
Cocaine haul wake-up call for Punjab Police
Third smuggler held with drug money