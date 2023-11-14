11 fire incidents on Diwali night, no casualties reported

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, November 13

On Diwali night, fire incidents were reported from 11 places in the city. A major fire which caused significant damage broke out at a house in Ajit Nagar and also in a house at Jandiala Guru. Goods worth lakhs were gutted in two different factories in Islamabad area.

The fire brigade remained vigilant on Diwali night. On the directions of Municipal Commissioner Rahul, a roster had been prepared with separate teams being constituted for various areas. Guided by the roster, the teams promptly reached the sites upon receiving information about the fire outbreak.

Additional Divisional Fire Officer (ADFO) Dilbagh Singh said incidents were reported in different areas and teams from separate fire stations reached to douse the flames. The fire incidents were reported at a hotel in Maha Singh Gate, Chhel Mandi, a shop near gate number 2 at Airport Road and ABS Dharam Kanda on the backside of a warehouse on Mehta Road. Fire was also reported at a vacant plot in Dayanand Nagar on Lawrence Road. Another incident was reported at a factory near Kalsi Hospital in Ajit Nagar. A fire took place in a house at Katra Dulo near Hindu College. A factory in Islamabad and a shop in Misri Bazaar near Papadan Wala Bazaar were also gutted.

A power transformer got damaged in fire at Loharka Road. Other fire incidents were reported from a house in Ajit Nagar on Sultanwind Road and near Chura Bazaar in Jandiala Guru area. Fortunately, no casualties were reported and the MC’s Fire Department promptly tackled the incidents.

