2-kg Ice, Chinese pistol seized from drug peddler

Amritsar, January 5

Busting yet another cross border drug module being operated from Pakistan, the police have arrested a drug peddler and recovered 2 kg of Ice (Methamphetamine) from his possession here.

This is perhaps for the first time that Ice (Methamphetamine), considered to be party of the drug, has been smuggled from Pakistan through Punjab border.

Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, Police Commissioner (CP), said here today said that the police also recovered a sophisticated .30 bore China- made pistol along with five bullets from the suspect identified as Simranjit Singh, alias Simar Maan.

“As per initial probe, he was in touch with notorious Pakistan-based smugglers identified as Pathan and Amer who, supplied drugs and weapons using a drone,” said Bhullar while adding that Simran used to supply the same in different parts of the border state.

He said acting on a specific tip-off, a CIA staff team under supervision of Harpreet Mandher, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Abhimanyu Rana, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP), carried out an extensive operation in the Chheharta area. The team nabbed Maan while he was waiting for someone to deliver the consignment.

Bhullar said further investigation was in progress to unearth the whole network of drug suppliers, dealers and their buyers. Efforts were on to ascertain the total amount of narcotic procured by the arrested suspects so far, he added.

