593-gm gold seized at Amritsar airport

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 30

The Customs Department seized 593 grams of gold from a passenger landing from Dubai at Sri Guru Ram Das Ji International Airport today.

According to information, a passenger who arrived from the Spicejet flight was intercepted in the morning. On personal search, he was found to be carrying gold weighing 593 grams of 24 carat purity in paste form that was concealed between the layers of his vest and underwear worn by him.

Officials told that this gold commands a market value of Rs 36.5 lakh approximately. The gold was seized under Section 110 of the Custom Act, 1962. Further investigation is under process.

