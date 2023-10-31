593-gm gold seized at Amritsar airport

Amritsar, October 30
The Customs Department seized 593 grams of gold from a passenger landing from Dubai at Sri Guru Ram Das Ji International Airport today.
According to information, a passenger who arrived from the Spicejet flight was intercepted in the morning. On personal search, he was found to be carrying gold weighing 593 grams of 24 carat purity in paste form that was concealed between the layers of his vest and underwear worn by him.
Officials told that this gold commands a market value of Rs 36.5 lakh approximately. The gold was seized under Section 110 of the Custom Act, 1962. Further investigation is under process.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israel will not agree to ceasefire, says PM Netanyahu, draws parallels to US position after bombing of Pearl Harbour
Calls for ceasefire are calls for Israel to surrender to Ham...
Indian-origin man charged with murder of Indian woman in UK
Mehak is believed to have arrived in the UK from India only ...
Will make all efforts to secure release of 8 Navy veterans sentenced to death in Qatar: EAM
Meets kin of men convicted in Qatar
Electoral bonds scheme: Five-judge Supreme Court Bench to begin hearing today
Citizens don’t have right to know source of funds: AG