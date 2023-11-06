75% complaints received on WhatsApp number resolved by civic body

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 5

The municipal corporation (MC) issued a WhatsApp number 9964494000 for the redressal of complaints recently. During the last one week, the MC received 151 complaints on the number. MC Commissioner Rahul said a complaint centre had also been set up at the MC head office where employees forwarded residents’ complaints received on the WhatsApp number to the authorities concerned for immediate action.

Rahul said a total of 151 complaints had been received on the number out of which 75 per cent had been resolved till now. He said according to information received from residents, they were satisfied with essential services provided by the MC. As per instructions given to officials, it was mandatory to resolve all complaints.

“A software is also being developed through which a number for the complaint registered with the MC would be generated and given to the complainant,” Rahul said.

