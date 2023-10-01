Amritsar MC collects over Rs 27 cr property tax till Sept 30

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 30

The property tax wing of the Municipal Corporation collected Rs 3 crore from the property owners as it was the last date to avail a 10 per cent rebate on paying the tax.

Officials of the property tax wing claimed that it was a record collection of midterm as the MC collected over Rs 27 crore tax till September 30. MC Joint Commissioner Hardeep Singh said the MC had targeted to recover Rs 45 crore property tax target in this current financial year 2023-24 and they would definitely meet the targets this time.

As compared to the previous financial year, the MC had collected around Rs 2 crore more. Last year, the MC had collected Rs 24.80 crore till September 30. The Joint Commissioner congratulated the team of officials and employees of the property tax wing for collecting more tax.