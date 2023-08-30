 Amritsar: National Sports Day celebrated : The Tribune India

Amritsar: DAV College observed the National Sports Day with great enthusiasm and fervour which is celebrated every year on the birth anniversary of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand. Principal Amardeep Gupta in his address enlightened the gathering that the day embraces sportsmanship and brotherhood that comes with sports. National Sports Day is celebrated graciously all over the nation to honour national sports teams for their outstanding performance for their respective country. Celebrating the Day, Dr B B Yadav, head, Physical Education Department, paid tributes to Major Dhyan Chand by recalling his contribution to the country and the Indian sports in particular. Dr Daizy Sharma, Dr Gurdas Singh Sekhon, Dr Rajni Khanna, Dr Neeraj Gupta, Dr Munish Gupta, Dr Vikas Bhardwaj, Dr Sandeep Sharma were also present on the occasion.

Games mark national sports day

Celebrations of the National Sports Day became a moment marked with zeal and passion when Spring Daleans cheered up their buddies for their outstanding performance in zonal level sports tournaments organised for football, table tennis, cricket, badminton and gatka. Sahiljit Singh Sandhu, Chairman, Spring Dale Educational Society shared that the while the school football team was adjudged winners in the zonal football tournament, table tennis under-14, under-17 and under-19 category for boys. Girls’ team also won by the championship. The school gatka team was adjudged overall winners in zonal gatka tournament for boys U-14 and U-19 category where the school cricket team won the zonal tournament U-19 for boys. School Principal Rajiv Kumar Sharma shared that during the zonal badminton tournament, school badminton team for boys was the winner in U-14 and U-17 category whereas the girls’ team was adjudged the first runner-up for U-17 and second runner up for U-14 category. “There could be no befitting way to celebrate the National Sports Day,” said Sharma while congratulating the winning teams.

SBS holds sports events

SBS College of Pharmacy celebrated the National Sports Day by organising two- day sports events in the college. Speaking on the occasion, Dr Sachin Saggar, Principal, SBS College of Pharmacy, said that the National Sports Day is celebrated to commemorate the achievement and services of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand on his birthday. He advised the students to maintain proper balance between sports activities and studies for overall growth and development. The event concluded with distribution of trophies and medal to winners of various events. Alka Arora, MD, SBS group of colleges, Amritsar, while congratulating the winners, said that sports help develop overall character to become more efficient, confident and adaptable. It teaches various life skills and healthy habits to students.  

