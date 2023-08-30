Amritsar: National Sports Day celebrated

Amritsar: DAV College observed the National Sports Day with great enthusiasm and fervour which is celebrated every year on the birth anniversary of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand. Principal Amardeep Gupta in his address enlightened the gathering that the day embraces sportsmanship and brotherhood that comes with sports. National Sports Day is celebrated graciously all over the nation to honour national sports teams for their outstanding performance for their respective country. Celebrating the Day, Dr B B Yadav, head, Physical Education Department, paid tributes to Major Dhyan Chand by recalling his contribution to the country and the Indian sports in particular. Dr Daizy Sharma, Dr Gurdas Singh Sekhon, Dr Rajni Khanna, Dr Neeraj Gupta, Dr Munish Gupta, Dr Vikas Bhardwaj, Dr Sandeep Sharma were also present on the occasion.

Games mark national sports day

Celebrations of the National Sports Day became a moment marked with zeal and passion when Spring Daleans cheered up their buddies for their outstanding performance in zonal level sports tournaments organised for football, table tennis, cricket, badminton and gatka. Sahiljit Singh Sandhu, Chairman, Spring Dale Educational Society shared that the while the school football team was adjudged winners in the zonal football tournament, table tennis under-14, under-17 and under-19 category for boys. Girls’ team also won by the championship. The school gatka team was adjudged overall winners in zonal gatka tournament for boys U-14 and U-19 category where the school cricket team won the zonal tournament U-19 for boys. School Principal Rajiv Kumar Sharma shared that during the zonal badminton tournament, school badminton team for boys was the winner in U-14 and U-17 category whereas the girls’ team was adjudged the first runner-up for U-17 and second runner up for U-14 category. “There could be no befitting way to celebrate the National Sports Day,” said Sharma while congratulating the winning teams.

Rakhi-making competition organised

The joyous festival of Raksha Bandhan was celebrated with great enthusiasm by the Ashramites. The celebration began with a special assembly where students of grade-1 explained the significance of Raksha Bandhan highlighting its cultural and emotional importance. Students had the opportunity to learn about the customs associated with Raksha Bandhan through different activities, which not only enriched their understanding of the festival but also promoted cultural awareness and respect for traditions. One of the highlights of the event was the ‘rakhi-making’ activity for the tiny-tots of Class I and II. They showcased their creativity by designing and crafting beautiful rakhis, which symbolise the bond of protection and love between brothers and sisters. Students of Grade V participated in ‘Poetry Writing Competition’, which was fully loaded with love and emotions. Students of Grade VI decorated the puja thali in ‘Thali Decoration Competition’. Grade III students wrote paragraphs emphasising the importance of sharing and becoming independent.

SBS holds sports events

SBS College of Pharmacy celebrated the National Sports Day by organising two- day sports events in the college. Speaking on the occasion, Dr Sachin Saggar, Principal, SBS College of Pharmacy, said that the National Sports Day is celebrated to commemorate the achievement and services of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand on his birthday. He advised the students to maintain proper balance between sports activities and studies for overall growth and development. The event concluded with distribution of trophies and medal to winners of various events. Alka Arora, MD, SBS group of colleges, Amritsar, while congratulating the winners, said that sports help develop overall character to become more efficient, confident and adaptable. It teaches various life skills and healthy habits to students.

#Hockey