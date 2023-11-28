At 215, Amritsar’s air quality still in ‘poor’ category

Tribune News Service

Manmeet Singh Gill

Amritsar, November 27

A mild smog cover hovered over the city throughout the day with the result that many residents faced breathing difficulties. With an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 215 on Monday, the city air has been labelled poor as per air quality standards. The city had reported an AQI of 235 on Diwali night when lots of firecrackers were burst.

Besides, the district has reported no new case of burning of crop residue for the last three days, but the air quality is getting poor with each passing day. Health experts said the number of patients with dry cough and breathing problems have increased in the last few days.

As per air quality standards, an AQI ranging between 200 and 250 is considered poor and prolonged exposure to it can cause breathing problem to most people. The experts stated that mild showers would help in cleaning the air and ridding people of this dry spell of winter.

Going by the weather forecast, the sky would remain partially covered with clouds till November 29. However, the chances of rain are bleak, but a few places might witness light showers. The health experts stated that the residents, especially those facing breathing problem, should take ample precautions and avoid going out for a walk along roads.

The residents have also been advised to cover their face with a mask or cloth to avoid exposure to particulate matter dispersed in the air. The experts have also advised the residents to take proper precautions and use warm clothes due to the sudden dip in the temperatures caused by cloudy weather.

#Environment #Pollution