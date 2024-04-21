Cops conduct flag marches in three zones

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 20

In view of the upcoming LS poll, the city police commissionerate on Saturday carried out flag marches in different areas in three zones here on Saturday.

Senior police officials, including Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Alam Vijay Singh, Additional Deputy Commissioners of Police Dr Darpan Ahluwalia, Prabhjot Singh and Navjot Singh and the Assistant Commissioners of Police led the flag marches.

Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said the main purpose was to instill a sense of fear among unscrupulous elements active in different parts of the city, besides ensuring law and order. Senior police officials were accompanied by teams of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), SWAT teams and Punjab Police commandoes.

DCP Alam Vijay Singh led the flag march in areas like 88-feet road, Indira Colony and Mustafabad localities on the Majitha road and the Batala road and other adjoining areas. He was accompanied by ADCP Prabhjot Singh Virk, ACPs Varinder Khosa and Sukhpal Singh and SHOs of different police stations.

Similarly, Dr Darpan Ahluwalia (ADCP-1) along with ACPs Surinder Singh and Manninderpal Singh conducted a flag march that commenced from Chatiwind area and passed through Bharariwal, Gujjarpura, Anngarh, Fatahpur, etc, areas.

In Zone 3, ADCP-3 Navjot Singh along with ACP Gurinderbir Singh and other police officials carried out a flag march in areas on the Sultanwind road and in Jahajgarh area.

During the flag marches, the police also checked suspicious vehicles. Officials said the police were taking preventive action against miscreants and unscrupulous elements who could foment trouble during the LS election.

