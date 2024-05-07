Die is cast for Lok Sabha polls as filing of nominations begins today

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, May 6

Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Ghanshyam Thori today said that candidates contesting the 18th Lok Sabha polls can file their nomination papers from Tuesday in room number 103 at the Deputy Commissioner’s office in the District Administrative Complex (DAC). He said all the candidates have been informed about this. The nominations can be filed till May 14.

The schedule Nominations can be filed till May 14. On May 15, scrutiny of papers would take place.

Candidate can withdraw names by May 17.

Nominations can be filed in room number 103 in DC office, from 11 am to 3 pm.

Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar and SSP Amritsar rural Satinder Singh who accompanied the DC along with other officials said adequate security arrangements have been put in place.

The DC, while addressing the media, said that the timing for filing nominations is from 11 am to 3 pm. He said not more than five persons could accompany the candidate while filing nomination papers.

Thori said as many as 19.91 lakh voters would exercise their franchise to elect the government in this Lok Sabha election. Out of these, 10,45,018 are male, 9,49,434 are females and 74 are transgender voters. He said this time, as many as 18,321 voters above 85 years of age and 17,098 physically challenged can vote from their homes. There are 50,221 first-time voters this year.

He said on May 15, the nomination papers would be scrutinised while candidate can withdraw their names by May 17. Polling would be held on June 1 and counting on June 4. He said a candidate can spend Rs 95 lakh maximum.

The DC said there are 2,134 polling booths set up at 1,122 places while every assembly constituency would have 10 modern booths.

The Police Commissioner said that candidates of recognised political parties would be given six gunmen while other candidates would have two gunmen for security.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Lok Sabha