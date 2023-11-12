Diwali brings back buzz in age-old bazaars

Tribune News Service

Neeraj Bagga

Amritsar, November 11

Diwali has infused a fresh lease of life in age-old bazaars of the walled city, known for preparing and selling conventional sweet-meats and commodities.

These traditional bazaars, including Khidoniyan Wala, Mishri Bazaar, Bhadbhunjiyan Wala, Bhandiyan Wala and Guru bazaar, have been decorated to attract customers. Notably, the footfall of customers rises manifold in these markets a couple of days before Diwali and these bazaars regain their pristine glory. The Khidoniyan Wala and Bhadbhunjiyan Wala bazaars have specially been decked up for the festival.

People buy diyas in Amritsar. Photo: Sunil Kumar

Established during the time of Sikh Gurus, Guru Bazaar continues to be the hub of gold ornaments and silver wares. On Dhanteras today, people in large numbers were seen visiting its narrow winding streets to buy ornaments, idols of gods and goddesses made of silver and other articles.

Situated in the vicinity of the Golden Temple, Mishri Bazaar is famous for shops that have been preparing sherbet, achaar and murabba for the past several centuries. Some of the shops dish out mishri, meethe cholle, phuliya and makhane, which are then sold across Punjab, Himachal Pradesh besides Jammu and Kashmir. These shops also prepare Khand de Khidone (edible sugar toys) which are specially bought for Diwali.

Rajinder Singh, a traditional sweet-meat maker, said preparing edible sugar toys once used to be a roaring business but now only a couple of shops make them for sale in the city and villages with people in contemporary times now spoiled for choice. So, only a handful shops prepare them as their demand is now limited to times of festivities.

At Bhadbhunjiyan Wala Bazaar, Amit Kumar said they sell batashe, phuliyan, bhuji dal de laddu, khand de murundey and gur de murundey (murundey means ball shape). He said most people switched over to other professions after fast moving consumer goods and gift items made their way into the homes of people and dented the sale of traditional snacks. People buy these items for performing puja, said Amit Kumar, and added that Phuliyan and Bhujey Chhole no longer figure in the list of snacks.

Tradition is keeping the historic Khadonayan Wala Bazaar alive which was once a thriving market for earthen-made wares. With changing times, people moved on to stainless steel and wares made of other material. Now, the bazaar only sells idols of gods, goddesses and toys made of terracotta, figurines and earthen lamps. Anticipating an impressive turnout of customers on Diwali eve, shopkeepers have set up stalls on the roadside covered with white sheets to display items made of earthen ware. People jostle to buy beautiful and chiselled idols of Lord Ganesha and Lakshmi, besides earthen lamps.

