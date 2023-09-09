Farmer bodies protest against holding of G-20 Summit in district, Tarn Taran areas

Tribune Reporters

Amritsar, September 8

The Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee burnt effigies of the Centre and the state government against holding of G-20 Summit here on Friday. On the call of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, farmers and labourers, under the leadership of Sarwan Singh Pandher, Jarmanjit Singh Bandala, district president Ranjit Singh Kaler Bala, held demonstrations at 40 locations in the state.

On the occasion, Sarwan Singh Pandher said the group of G-20 countries was pro-corporate and their policies were anti-poor and anti-middle class. In the name of economic development and stability, major capitalist countries were using natural resources of developing countries like India. They are looting our minerals, water, forests and plans were being made to occupy land, means of transport and other resources, including cheap labour.

On the occasion, state leader Gurbachan Singh Chaba said the Modi-led Central Government was trying to divide the country by spreading communalism. He said the pro-government media was not talking about the distress of common people, but the false propaganda government was being conducted. He said the first phase of the Rail Roko movement would be started from September 28 in which 16 organizations would take part.

On the occasion, Gurlal Singh Mann, Secretary Singh Kotla, Baz Singh Sarangra, Kuljit Singh Kale, Lakhwinder Singh Dala, Balwinder Singh Rumanachak, Amardeep Gopi, Sukhdev Singh Chatiwind, Kandhar Singh Bhoewal, Sukhdev Singh Chatiwind, Baldev Singh Baga, Kanvardeelip Saidolehal and thousands of others farm labourers and women participated.

Tarn Taran: On the instructions issued by the state body of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC), Punjab, activists of the committee expressed resentment against the holding of G-20 Summit by burning effigies of the Union Government in different parts of the district on Friday.

Satnam Singh Manochahal, district president of the committee, informed that the activists of the KMSC burnt effigies of the Union Government at 16 different places in the district.

The district president said activists, including women, of the KMSC organized a protest in front of the District Administrative Complex (DAC) to which Harjinder Singh Shakari, Fateh Singh, Sukhwinder Singh Dugalwala were among others who addressed on the occasion.

Manochahal said the G-20 Summit would not protect the interests of the farmers, mazdoors and other downtrodden sections of society. He said these international-level organisations were protecting the interests of the corporate sector. He said the control of all public sector institutions like the railways, banking, LIC, air services, health, education, natural sources, etc, was being handed over to the corporate sector. He said on the instructions of the WTO and the World Bank in the G-20 Summit, their priority would be to take possession of farmers’ land and make him landless. The land thus usurped would be given to the corporate sector. Satnam Singh said workers of the KMSC also organizes protests and burnt effigies of the Union Government at Chabal, Sarai Amanat Khan, Bhikhiwind, Valroha, Valtoha, Patti, Chuslewar, Manochahal Kalan, Shahbazpur, Nagoke and at other places.

#Tarn Taran