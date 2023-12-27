Four arrested for murder bid

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 26

The Amritsar rural police arrested four persons on the charge of attempt to murder and extortion today. The accused have been identified as Hajur Singh alias Manav, Gurdial Singh and Rajpal Singh, residents of village Jaspal, besides Gurpreet Singh alias Guttu, a resident of Baba Sawan Singh Nagar, Beas.

The victim Jatinder Sapra said in his complaint to Beas police that he had received phone calls in which the caller, who identified himself as Daljit Singh, demanded Rs 15 lakh and threatened him. Sapra stated that he owns a grocery shop in the village and around 3 pm, two unknown persons came in front of his shop on a motorcycle. They opened fire at him. Sapra escaped by hiding in the shop. Following the incident, police registered a case under Section 307 and 120-B of IPC and Section 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act and arrested the accused based on intelligence inputs.