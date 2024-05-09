Summer pangs: Taps run dry at Dera Bassi tehsil complex

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 8

Dera Bassi tehsil complex is in dire straits this summer season. Visitors and staff have been grappling with the scarcity of potable water for the past one months. The taps have run dry as the newly inaugurated tubewell has stopped working after the electricity connection was reportedly snapped due to the non-payment of bill.

Seeing every soul in the tehsil complex parched, a benevolent employee has arranged for a couple of campers at the main entrance to the complex. Visitors said the employee had been performing the “sewa” at the tehsil complex in the peak summer season.

Taps without water. Ravi Kumar

Buckets are being arranged on an hourly basis for the washrooms meant for senior officials. Sources said the pending amount had been piling on for months but the PSPCL’s patience had run out now.

Visitors and advocates said drinking water was at a premium here and toilets remain dirty for most part of the day. Till the time the power supply is restored, the Dera Bassi Municipal Council is sending tankers to fill the overhead water tanks. “But water hardly lasts for a few hours,” a staff member said. Officials of the Dera Bassi Municipal Council said the problem would be resolved soon.

#Dera Bassi #Mohali #PSPCL