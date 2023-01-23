Girl kidnapped in Amritsar village; video with hands tied sent to fiancé

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 22

A 22-year-old girl working at a salon in Ajnala was allegedly kidnapped by several persons while she was returning home at Diyal Bhatti village. The incident came to light when the suspects sent a video and her pictures with hands tied and face covered were sent to her fiancé.

Though the police have registered a case in this connection, they are yet to recover the victim. The family members did not get any ransom call either, said the police, adding that investigations were in progress.

The victim’s mother told the police that her daughter worked in a salon in Ajnala. She was engaged to a Batala boy. She said as per routine, she would go from the Diyal Bhatti bus stand to the salon located on Chogawan Road in Ajnala in the morning daily and returned in the evening.

She said on Friday, she went to the salon, but did not return home in the evening. They searched for her, but could not find her. She said next day the accused called her fiancé from her mobile informing that they had kidnapped her.

They also sent him a picture and video of the victim. He called them asking about her whereabouts. He told them about the video and her kidnapping.

The family approached the Ajnala police in this connection and the police have registered a case under Sections 363 and 365 of the IPC in this connection. Ajnala DSP Sanjiv Kumar said the police got some clues and investigations were in progress. He said the girl would be recovered soon.