Heroin, ammunition found near International Border in Punjab’s Amritsar

PTI

Chandigarh, May 2

Over five kilograms of heroin and a box of ammunition were recovered by the BSF and the Punjab Police near the India-Pakistan border in Amritsar on Thursday, an official said.

Information was received about a bag in the border area in Mode village of Amritsar, following which a search operation was launched, the BSF spokesperson said.

The official said five small packets of heroin weighing 5.275 kg and a box containing 37 live cartridges were found in the bag.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Border Security Force BSF #Pakistan #Punjab Police