Heroin, ammunition found near International Border in Punjab’s Amritsar

Chandigarh, May 2
Over five kilograms of heroin and a box of ammunition were recovered by the BSF and the Punjab Police near the India-Pakistan border in Amritsar on Thursday, an official said.
Information was received about a bag in the border area in Mode village of Amritsar, following which a search operation was launched, the BSF spokesperson said.
The official said five small packets of heroin weighing 5.275 kg and a box containing 37 live cartridges were found in the bag.
