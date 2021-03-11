In midnight inspection, Transport Minister challans 18 vehicles in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 27

Around 18 vehicles, including trucks and buses, were challaned for not complying with the norms during a midnight inspection conducted by Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar.

Accompanied by staff of the Regional Transport Authoirty (RTA), Bhullar inspected vehicles by setting up nakas on the Amritsar-Jalandhar GT Road and the Vallah bypass. During the surprise inspection, he checked tax, weight, etc, documents and other security arrangements.

Giving details, Arshdeep Singh, Secretary, RTA, said 18 vehicles, including trucks and buses, were challaned at 1 am. He said many of these vehicles were found overloaded either with goods or straw, which was in direct contravention of the rules.

In addition, some tourist buses were challaned due to lack of documents and unpaid taxes. He said the message of the Transport Minister was very clear that no vehicle could be allowed to run in violation of the rules, especially one which could endanger the life and property. He appealed to heavy vehicle owners not to resort to overloading.

Meanwhile, in a separate meeting held with dealers selling e-rickshaws, Arshdeep categorically stated that the plying of e-rickshaws without the number plates was illegal and they should be registered with the department as soon as possible. Giving a week’s time to all the dealers to complete all documents, he said after next Friday, if any dealer would try to sell e-rickshaws without the number plates, strict action would be taken against them as per the law.

He asked the dealers to prepare their trade certificates and get the IDs of e-rickshaws registered. Following this, every e-rickshaw sold should be registered online with the department and the number obtained must be affixed on e-rickshaws. He also clarified to all e-rickshaw owners that they should get the number plates of their vehicles and bring them on the city roads only after affixing them on their vehicles.