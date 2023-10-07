Jor Mela at Gurdwara Bir Baba Budha Sahib begins

Gurbaxpuri

Tarn Taran, October 6

On the first day of the three-day annual Jor Mela, a nagar kirtan was taken out from Gurdwara Bir Baba Budha Sahib, Thatha, on Friday. The procession passed to nearby villages. Braham Giani Baba Budha Sahib is the first granthi of Sri Harmander Sahib.

The nagar kirtan, led by Panj Piaras, was followed by the Guru Granth Sahib being carried in a well-decorated Palki Sahib. Head granthi Giani Nishan Singh Gandiwind performed ardas at the time of departure of the nagar kirtan. A contingent of the Punjab Police, led by Maninder Singh SP, saluted the nagar kirtan. Religious and other personalities, including SSP Ashwani Kapoor, Harmit Singh Sandhu, former MLA, members of the SGPC, were honoured with siropas on the occasion by Bhai Rajinder Singh Tohra, manager gurdwara.

A large number of sangat from nearby villages and far-off places participated in the nagar kirtan with great devotion. Well-dressed school students, gatka parties, military band were centre of attraction. The decorated horses and elephants from ‘Dal Panth Baba Bidhi Chand sect, Sursingh, were adding to the attraction of the nagar kirtan.

The nagar kirtan passed through Baghiari, Swaragapuri, Adda Chabal, Kham Chabal, Gurdwara Bibi Veero, Gurdwara Mai Bhago, Thatha and other nearby villages and finally concluded at Gurdwara Baba Budha Sahib, Thatha, in the evening.

Rajinder Singh Tohra, manager, said the bhog of Akhand Path Sahib would be performed on Saturday. He said all possible arrangements have been made for the devotees coming to visit the mela. Devotees came from all over the world here to pay their obeisance.

