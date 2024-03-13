Lok Sabha poll: CRPF company deployed in Amritsar areas

Amritsar, March 12
In view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the police have deployed a company of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in sensitive areas of the city. The Commissioner of Police assured the residents of a peaceful election process with foolproof security arrangements.
To conduct the Lok Sabha elections in a fair manner, on the directions of Commissioner of Police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, the Police Commissionerate, Amritsar, has enhanced security arrangements in the city.
A company of the CRPF has been allotted to the Police Commissionerate, Amritsar, to create a sense of security in the general public and conduct a peaceful and orderly campaign in the city.
Commissioner of Police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said, “The Police Commissionerate got allotment of a CRPF company. CRPF personnel have been posted in sensitive areas of different police stations of the city. City police and CRPF personnel will jointly conduct special check-points in sensitive areas and check every incoming vehicle and suspected persons would be intercepted and checked. The police and CRPF also conducted foot patrolling in congested areas, ensuring the safety of the general public. The Commissionerate Police, Amritsar, is committed to providing a safe environment in every possible way.”
Police Commissioner Bhullar said a special campaign will be launched against bad elements to give a sense of safety and security among the residents. “The election campaign would be conducted in a peaceful manner. We assure the residents of their safety and security,” stated the Police Commissioner.
