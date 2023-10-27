Man arrested for robbing bank manager

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, October 26

The Patti police arrested a man on Wednesday on the charge of robbing the manager of Punjab and Sind Bank, Kairon. The incident took place 10-day ago. ASI Nirmal Singh, investigating officer, said today that the bank manager was returning home on his motorcycle on October 16 when three bike-borne persons stopped him and snatched his wallet containing Rs 5,000 and some important documents.

A case was registered under Section 379-B and 34 of the IPC. The arrested suspect has been identified as Amarjit Singh of Jaura village. ASI Nirmal Singh said that his other two accomplices had also been identified and raids were on to nab them. The Tarn Taran-Patti road is considered to be hotbed of anti-social elements, especially used by robbers to escape after committing the crime.

