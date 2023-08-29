Man arrested with ammunition, sent to police custody

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 28

The Amritsar rural police have arrested a man for allegedly providing ammunition to criminal elements. He was identified as Mehtab Sharma, a resident of Chheharta area. The police also recovered ammunition from him.

Though the police were tightlipped over his arrest and investigations were shifted to the special branch of the rural police, it has been learnt that the accused had reportedly supplied ammunition to criminal elements. He earlier used to work at a gun house and therefore, knew how to exploit all the loopholes.

A fresh case under the Arms Act was being registered against him, sources added, saying that he was produced in a court that sent him to three-day police custody for further investigations.

The sources said the police were investigating his alleged links with criminal elements to whom he had supplied ammunition. Several gun houses have also come under the scanner. The police suspect that the ammunition used in recent murders was allegedly supplied by him. However, it was yet to be verified and would be clear after the arrest of the murder suspects.

Meanwhile, the police have got some clues about the perpetrators behind two murders in Jandiala Guru area in the past 10 days. On Saturday night, a man identified as Ravi was shot dead at a barber’s shop by two armed persons while Ram Sharan of Jandiala Guru was shot dead on August 18 by armed assailants in a similar manner.

Lovepreet Singh, SHO, Jandiala Guru police station, confirmed the arrest of Mehtab Sharma though he refused to give further details as the matter was under investigation. He said the police got some vital clues in the two murders happened in the recent past.