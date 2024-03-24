Man hacked to death in Dalla Rajputa village

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 23

Amarjit Singh of Bhindi Nain village falling under the Bhindi Saida police station was allegedly murdered by unidentified persons at Dalla Rajputa village here on Thursday night. There was injury marks on his face and arms, alleged to be done by a sharp-edged weapon.

The police have taken the body into their custody and started investigations. Harpal Singh, Station House Officer, Ajnala police station, said a case under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code was registered in this connection.

Nirmal Singh, brother of the victim, said his brother had gone to a religious dera at his in-laws’ village Dalla Rajputa on Thursday. He said he did not return till late in the evening and his mobile phone was also switched off. He said when they contacted his father-in-law Harmesh Singh, he told that Amarjit did not reach there.

He said they started looking for him and were going towards the Baba Bohar Shan dera at Dalla Rajputa village. On the way when they reached near the village, they found people gathered at a spot in a field. They went there and saw that it was Amarjit Singh. His mobile phone and purse were also missing.

His body had sharp-edged injuries on his body and his bike was also lying there. The victim was married and had four children — three daughters and a son.

Station House Officer Harpal Singh said investigations were still underway to identify the suspects who had killed him.

