‘Mann govt cheating state youth by giving jobs to others’

Amritsar, September 8
Senior BJP leader and Amritsar Lok Sabha constituency in-charge Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina has taken exception to the working of Bhagwant Maan’s government, which, according to him, is bent on recruiting outsiders in government jobs.
Chhina said it was a matter of great concern for all Punjabis that only one person from Punjab had been selected during the recruitment of sub-inspectors in the Punjab Police by the mann-led state government in Mansa district recently.
Chhina said Bhagwant Maan was pleasing Kejriwal by choosing the youth of Haryana and Rajasthan during the recruitment drives. Mann was ignoring umemployed Punjabi youth. He said the youth of Punjab were moving to foreign countries for employment
as the AAP government in the state had betrayed the state by forgetting Punjabi youth and giving priority to youth of Haryana and Rajasthan in jobs.
