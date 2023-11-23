MC chief inspects sanitation in Central, East constituencies

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 22

Following the numerous complaints of non-lifting of garbage, the MC Commissioner inspected several areas of the Central and East constituencies and gave directions to the officials of the solid waste management company to streamline the lifting of garbage.

MC Commissioner Rahul along with Joint Commissioner Hardeep Singh first visited Gol Bagh and inspected the night shelter being managed by the MC. After the inspection of the night shelter, the MC Commissioner instructed the Superintending Engineer to provide the necessary equipment and ensure maintenance of the shelter. Then the MC Commissioner visited the parking area in Durgiana temple, where a ditch machine of the MC was parked and a person was allegedly stealing diesel from it. The MC officials caught the person red-handed and handed him over to the police. The driver of the JCB, Kamal Kumar, was suspended from the job by the Commissioner and the police were asked to take appropriate action.

Commissioner Rahul along with his team visited Katra Moti Ram, Bag Wali Gali, and Bombay Wala Khoo to inspect the cleanliness arrangements in the Central constituency. MC Commissioner Rahul found that there were large heaps of garbage everywhere. During the inspection, Health Officer Yogesh Arora, Chief Sanitary Inspector Sahil and the officials of solid waste management company Averda were also accompanying the higher officials of MC.

Local residents also complained about the non-lifting of garbage on a regular basis. The Commissioner assured the residents that the garbage heaps would be removed soon and instructed the Averda officials to collect garbage daily.

Besides, Commissioner Rahul with his team checked illegal constructions going on in the Central and Eastern constituencies. They visited Shera Wala Gate, Town Hall, Lakkad Mandi and other areas and found illegal constructions and checked the action taken by the Municipal Town Planning (MTP) wing. The Commissioner asked MTP Narinder Sharma, ATP Arun Khanna, ATP Parminder Singh and Building Inspector Nirmaljit Verma to crack down on illegal constructions going on in the area.

Commissioner Rahul said they would continue to conduct such inspections and maintain cleanliness in the city and no illegal construction would be tolerated.