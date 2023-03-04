Parminderjit Memorial Award for poet Punjabi poet Bhagwan Dhillon

Our Correspondent

Amritsar: Akhar Sahit Academy, in association with Punjabi Art and Literary Academy, UK, has announced the annual Parminderjit Memorial Award for 2023. The award will be presented to noted Punjabi poet Bhagwan Dhillon. Eminent Hindi and Punjabi poet Dr Indershmeet, organiser of the event, said this year’s annual Parminderjit Memorial Award recipient Bhagwan Dhillon is a renowned name in the field of Punjabi criticism. TNS

World Hearing Day observed

Tarn Taran: The Health Department organised an event in Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Sursingh, on Friday. The event marked World Hearing Day and students were made aware of problems related to hearing. Students of the school and staff attended the event. Principal Reeta Gill presided over the function. Dr Kultar Singh, SMO, Community Health Centre, Sursingh, talked about different hearing problems. OC

Body found in Jodhpur village

Tarn Taran:The body of an unidentified person was found near a brick-kiln in Jodhpur village. Sub-Inspector Jaspal Singh said the body appeared to be of a person who was under the influence of drugs and died.

