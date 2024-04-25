Two groups clash outside immigration agency office in Amritsar

Amritsar, April 24
The police have arrested 11 persons and recovered a pistol and 22 live cartridges in connection with a firing incident outside an immigration agency office in the Ranjit Avenue area here yesterday. Several persons were injured in the incident.
A monetary dispute between the immigration agency and their client was cited as the reason behind the quarrel that led to firing. The incident has raised questions over the city’s law and order situation even as the model code of conduct is in force in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
Prabhjot Singh Virk, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP), said yesterday afternoon, the police received information that two groups had entered into a clash near Hartej Hospital in the Ranjit Avenue area and opened fire at each other.
“Initially, there was information that it was gang war which later turned out to be a rumour. The police have registered a case for an attempt to murder and under the Arms Act and initiated a probe in this connection,” the ADCP said.
During investigation, the police identified and arrested the suspects involved in the incident. Those arrested were identified as Arshdeep Singh of Dera Baba Nanak, Balhar Singh of Jethuwal, Bachitar Singh and Navdeep Singh of Chawinda Kalan, Surjit Singh of Rose Avenue, and Malkeet Singh of Ajnala.
Among the opposite group, the arrested suspects were identified as Akashdeep Singh of Ramdas, Ajaydeep Singh of Jajjehani, Jaspal Singh of Manga Sarai village, Rajinder Singh, alias Rajan Gill, of Kathania, and Atinderpal Singh Tikka of Rasulpur Kallan. Meanwhile, and Lovejeet Singh, Umed Singh, Gurbir Singh, alias Sarpanch, and Arshdeep Singh, alias Aujla, and others were yet to be arrested.
The incident created panic among residents. Virk said raids were on to arrest the remaining suspects.
