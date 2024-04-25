Three of vehicle thieves’ gang arrested, 12 bikes recovered

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 24

The Police Division 8 today claimed to have busted a gang of vehicle thieves and arrested three of its members. The police also recovered 12 stolen motorcycles from them.

The suspects have been identified as Vikas, alias Bobby, a resident of Aman Nagar, and Kaka Mohammad and Mohd Arif from Bada Pind.

The SHO, Police Division 8, Inspector Harshpal Singh, said a tip-off was received that the suspects were running a gang

of thieves. After registering a case against them, their whereabouts were verified and the suspects were arrested.

Further questioning of the trio led to the recovery of 12 motorcycles. The suspects admitted that they had stolen the motorcycles from various parking lots in the city, he said.

He said now, the police remand of the suspects would be sought from court to bust the entire racket, arrest other members of the gang and recover more stolen vehicles.

The police said now, owners of the recovered motorcycles would be traced so that process to hand over the vehicles to them could be initiated.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.