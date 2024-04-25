Day after Vijay Sampla’s nephew leaves BJP, Sunil Jakhar, Vijay Rupani meet ex-minister

Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, April 24

Day after BJP leader Vijay Sampla’s nephew and aide Robin Sampla joined the AAP in the presence of CM Mann, BJP state president Sunil Jakhar and party’s Punjab affairs in-charge and former Gujarat minister Vijay Rupani called on his residence at Hoshiarpur today. Speaking to the media for the first time after the row over the Hoshiarpur seat ticket, Sampla today reiterated that he was not leaving the party. However, he said his concerns were shared with the party leadership and he awaits a reply from them.

While Sampla has repeatedly denied report of his shift to any other party, his statement indicates that his displeasure on being denied the ticket from Hoshiarpur is far from being pacified.

Notably, with the the BJP going all out to placate Sampla, this is the second time the BJP state president Jakhar has called on Sampla at his residence. He had met him a few days ago, amidst reports of his imminent shift to the SAD.

Speaking to the mediapersons, Sampla said today that he had raised concerns with the party that his resignation from the post of National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) last year and the subsequent denial of ticket from the party was being misconstrued by some quarters as being due to charges being made against him, which had upset him.

Sampa said, “I have assured the party that I am a loyal worker of the BJP and will work for the party. There were several questions, which were taken up with Jakhar ji earlier and Rupani ji today. Many people have misconceptions that I was asked to resign due to come charges against me. Whereas the party told me my services will be used elsewhere and was promised a seat as well. I resigned due to party loyalty. Today, that loyalty became a liability as people think I was removed. The rival group is spreading rumours against me that there are charges of big corruption etc. against me. The party leadership has been told that If I there is charge against me, then don’t spare me and send me to jail. I have sought a safai (clarification) from the party regarding the same. I will continue in BJP and am not going anywhere.”

Notably, Sampla had resigned from the NCSC chairman’s post on November last year. He was hoping for a ticket from Hoshiarpur but it was allocated to Union minister Som Parkash’s wife Anita Som Parkash, following which he was upset.

Speaking to mediaperons, Vijay Rupani said he was in Hoshiarpur amidst the poll tour to strategise for the upcoming elections. He said the leadership called on Sampla as he is an old worker and leader of the party from the constituency.

