2 youths held with heroin

Doraha, April 24
Under the special campaign against drug trafficking and other crimes initiated by the Khanna police, the Doraha police have arrested two car-borne youngsters and seized 100 gm of heroin from them.
Payal DSP Nikhil Garg said the police team, headed by ASI Hardam Singh, arrested two car-borne youths and seized 100 gm of heroin from them during the search on the Kaddon road. They had parked their cars near Kulvir Palace on the road and were questioned on the basis of suspicion.
“The investigation is on and we are expecting major disclosures from them,” he said.
The suspects have been identified as Gurjot Singh from Dhamot Kalan and Shubham from Ludhiana. While Gurjot was travelling in his Maruti Swift car (bearing registration number PB10CP 3695), Shubham was driving his Chevrolet Cruze car (PB 04T 9898). Both were carrying 50 gm of heroin each. The police have taken the suspects and their vehicles in custody.
A case has been registered against them.
