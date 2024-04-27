Police nab two drug peddlers

Amritsar: Two drug peddlers - Captain Singh and Gori Das – were arrested by Chheharta police for allegedly possessing 10gm heroin, 890 sedative pills and Rs 91,300 drug money. They were travelling in a car when the police intercepted them near Mahal village flyover on Amritsar-Atari road near Baba Darshan Singh Dera. On seeing the police, they tried to flee from the spot leaving the car behind. However, they were chased and arrested. A case under the NDPS Act was registered against them. TNS
Police remand for smugglers
Amritsar: A local court today sent two drug peddlers, arrested by the rural police with 3kg heroin and a pistol on Thursday, to three-day police remand for further investigations. They would now be presented in the court on April 29. CIA staff and Lopoke police station, in a joint operation, arrested Sarabjit Singh of Shura village and Jasbir Singh of Dhanoe Khurd village from Shura following specific inputs. The police have been investigating into their links with Pakistani smugglers.
