Policeman dies in accidental fire from revolver

Amritsar, September 3
Mystery shrouds the death of a senior constable Raminderpal Singh (33), who died of gunshot injury, at his house located in the Chheharta area here last night.
The police claimed that as per his family members it was an accidental fire from his service revolver that led to his instant death. Nishan Singh, SHO, Chheharta police station, said inquest proceedings were initiated following the statement of deceased’s wife Karanbir Kaur. He is survived by his wife and two children Aviraj Kaur (10) and Shivdular (4). Raminderpal was posted with the arms licence branch.
Karanbir told the police that yesterday, she was sleeping with her children in a separate room when she heard the gunshot around 12 am. She rushed to her husband’s room and found him lying on the ground in a pool of blood. The police took the body into custody and sent it for autopsy. Raminderpal was a volleyball player and joined the Punjab Police in 2011-12. Yesterday, he went to Haveli with a friend and returned late in the evening. The SHO said no suicide note was found from the deceased.
