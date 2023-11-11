Rain brings respite from smog

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 10

Moderate rain brought some relief to the city residents from smog this morning. The residents also witnessed hailstorms in isolated areas in the district.

The average AQI (air quality index) had gone up to 150 in the past 10 days. With this rain, visibility and air quality have increased. Rain at this time came as a blessing as many people defy a ban on firecrackers, causing a spike in air pollution.

Meanwhile, the city witnessed heavy traffic jams due to rain in inner and outer areas of the city. Commuters faced a heavy traffic jam on the Vallah-Verka bypass as the road alongside the under-construction bridge was waterlogged.

The potholes on the road were filled with rainwater, further affecting the movement of vehicular traffic. Heavy rain caused water accumulation in the Bhagtanwala grain market where paddy produce was lying in the open. Heaps of grain soaked in rainwater. The slow lifting of grain led to lustre loss of the rice, worrying commission agents. The workers and commission agents at the grain market claimed that the residue of the grains, not lifted from the mandi, blocked the storm sewer chambers resulting in waterlogging in the Bhagtanwala grain market.

However, rain also led to a dip in the temperatures, but it would be favourable for the wheat crop and vegetables. The farmers, who had sown the wheat crop during the last few days, are worried as rain may stop the germination of seeds and they would have to sow the crop again.

“Moderate rain in the area has brought a respite to farmers as a dip in the temperatures is conducive to farmers. The winter is good for the growth of vegetables, fodder and wheat crop. A layer of smog, which occurred due to air pollution, was causing irritation in the eyes. Today, the day was much clearer than the past few days and the air quality has also improved,” said Devinder Singh, a resident.

