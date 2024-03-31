Rly Board member inspects Kapurthala rail coach factory

Tribune News Service

Kapurthala, March 30

Satish Kumar, member, traction and rolling stock, Railway Board, visited Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala, where on his arrival he was greeted by general manager of RCF S Srinivas and other senior officers.

On arrival at RCF, Satish Kumar inspected the coach manufacturing processes in the workshop. He examined various types of coaches being made by RCF viz. LHB AC coaches, MEMU with 3-phase electrics, etc. He also inspected the Vande Metro coaches which are being built by RCF, first time over Indian Railways. Manufacturing of these coaches are targeted for substantial production in next fiscal.

Kumar also examined the bogie components and their applications in coach bogies. He praised RCF infrastructure for speedy manufacturing of coaches and also gave his valuable advice in the process.

He held a meeting with the GM and senior officers on core issues pertaining to present production output and manufacturing of new types of coaches in next fiscal.

He also held a meeting with members of various unions/associations of RCF in which he stressed upon the importance of cordial relations between unions and administration and at the same time reaching out to them to cooperate in increasing the production of coaches.

Kumar appreciated RCF’s contribution in making Indian Railways attuned to world standards and stressed upon the Rail Coach Factory to work hard to conserve its position in designing and manufacturing. He applauded the Rail Coach Factory for its technological developments in coach manufacturing and advised RCF to follow the best practices to enhance its production as Railway Board is keen to provide every assistance to it in this field.

