SGPC panel declares religious exam result

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 23

The results of the religious examination of the first and second grade conducted by the dharma prachar committee of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee have been announced. As many as 1,549 students will be given stipend amount of Rs 29.88 lakh. They will also be awarded with medals and certificates.

Meanwhile, secretary Balwinder Singh Kahlwan said 43,803 students participated in the religious examination held in November 2023 in two grades, of which 1,549 have got scholarship. Along with this, a special amount will also be given to the first three position holders in each category. He appealed that the school management should come forward to make every student a part of this religious examination, so that more and more children and youth can be aware of their history and heritage.

#SGPC #Sikhs