Sheetal murder: Residents stage protest, demand arrest of accused

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 30

Residents of Haripura alongwith members of the All-India Democratic Women Association (AIDWA) staged a protest outside Gate Hakima police station demanding justice for 22-year-old Sheetal who had died on September 29 under mysterious circumstances.

Later, the police had booked six members of her in-laws family, including Sheetal’s husband Shammi Kumar. AIDWA general secretary Kanwaljit Kaur said the police had arrested only one person in the case so far, while the remaining accused are still at large.

The AIDWA leaders had raised questions on the role of the investigating officer and alleged that the accused were being unduly helped by certain cops in evading arrest. They alleged that police had earlier failed to register a complaint when Sheetal had approached the police station after she was beaten up brutally by her in-laws.

The protesters were also joined by ASHA Workers Facilitators’ Union state president Saroj Bala, CPM district secretary Sucha Singh and leaders of various social and political organisations.

The protesters lifted the protest after SHO Gurbinder Singh assured of justice. He asked the people to give him 10-day time to arrest all the accused. The leaders of AIDWA said if the police official failed to keep his promise, a protest would be initiated again.