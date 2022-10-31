 Sheetal murder: Residents stage protest, demand arrest of accused : The Tribune India

Sheetal murder: Residents stage protest, demand arrest of accused

Sheetal murder: Residents stage protest, demand arrest of accused

Members of the AIDWA stage a protest on Sunday. Tribune Photo



Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 30

Residents of Haripura alongwith members of the All-India Democratic Women Association (AIDWA) staged a protest outside Gate Hakima police station demanding justice for 22-year-old Sheetal who had died on September 29 under mysterious circumstances.

Later, the police had booked six members of her in-laws family, including Sheetal’s husband Shammi Kumar. AIDWA general secretary Kanwaljit Kaur said the police had arrested only one person in the case so far, while the remaining accused are still at large.

The AIDWA leaders had raised questions on the role of the investigating officer and alleged that the accused were being unduly helped by certain cops in evading arrest. They alleged that police had earlier failed to register a complaint when Sheetal had approached the police station after she was beaten up brutally by her in-laws.

The protesters were also joined by ASHA Workers Facilitators’ Union state president Saroj Bala, CPM district secretary Sucha Singh and leaders of various social and political organisations.

The protesters lifted the protest after SHO Gurbinder Singh assured of justice. He asked the people to give him 10-day time to arrest all the accused. The leaders of AIDWA said if the police official failed to keep his promise, a protest would be initiated again.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Punjabi singer’s father Balkaur Singh threatens to leave country if justice not delivered within month

2
Nation

Watch: As Rahul Gandhi suddenly starts to sprint with kids, others are forced to run during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana

3
Nation

60 dead as 100-year-old suspension bridge collapses in Gujarat's Morbi

4
Entertainment

Shahid Kapoor, KritiSanon and Dimple Kapadia team up for a love story

5
Trending

'Boycott Cadbury' trends on Twitter over 'beef', 'PM Modi' links

6
World

More than 150, including 19 foreigners, dead in stampede during Halloween festivities in Seoul

7
Science Technology

Google buys AI avatar startup ‘Alter’ for $100 million; aims to improve its content game and compete with TikTok

8
Nation

India becoming major manufacturing hub; our policies stable, predictable: PM Modi

9
Nation

Marriages are made in heaven, and in research paper footnotes!

10
World

Convergence in Indo-Pacific gave new momentum to India-US strategic partnership: Indian envoy Taranjit Sandhu

Don't Miss

View All
Sidhu Moosewala murder: Punjabi singer’s father Balkaur Singh threatens to leave country if justice not delivered within month
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Punjabi singer’s father Balkaur Singh threatens to leave country if justice not delivered within month

Watch: As Rahul Gandhi suddenly starts to sprint with kids, others are forced to run during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana
Nation

Watch: As Rahul Gandhi suddenly starts to sprint with kids, others are forced to run during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana

Panjab University graduate makes it to top 5 of Miss Great Britain beauty pageant
Diaspora

Panjab University graduate makes it to top 5 of Miss Great Britain beauty pageant

‘I have no problem if you have a child without marriage’: Jaya to granddaughter Navya, shares how she got married to Amitabh Bachchan
Trending

Jaya Bachchan on why she got married to Amitabh in a hurry and why she 'will not have a problem' if granddaughter has a child without marriage

Legal trouble continues for comedian Bharti Singh, husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa; NCB files 200-page chargesheet against them in 2020 drugs case
Amritsar

Legal trouble continues for comedian Bharti Singh, husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa; NCB files 200-page chargesheet against them in 2020 drugs case

Woman unconscious for 7 months gives birth to baby girl at AIIMS
Nation

Woman unconscious for 7 months gives birth to baby girl at Delhi's AIIMS

‘Vijay mama, hi it's Rishi’, watch UK Prime Minister’s viral video call inviting Kashmiri chef Sanjay Raina's uncle to 10 Downing Street
Diaspora

'Vijay mama, hi it's Rishi', watch UK Prime Minister's viral video call inviting Kashmiri chef Sanjay Raina's uncle to 10 Downing Street

Elon Musk closes USD 44 billion deal to acquire Twitter, fires CEO Parag Agrawal, top legal executive Vijaya Gadde
World

Elon Musk closes USD 44 billion deal to acquire Twitter; fires CEO Parag Agrawal, top legal executive Vijaya Gadde

Top News

132 killed in Gujarat bridge collapse, 180 rescued

132 killed in Gujarat bridge collapse, 180 rescued

After repairs for six months, was reopened to public just 4 ...

‘Some people shook bridge intentionally’; Gujarat resident alerted contractor about damage to bridge by them

‘Some people shook bridge intentionally’; Gujarat resident alerted contractor about damage to bridge by them

Bridge was reopened for public on October 26 and in first fo...

4-year-old boy survives, parents die in Gujarat's Morbi bridge collapse

4-year-old boy survives, parents die in Gujarat's Morbi bridge collapse

Elon Musk says Twitter will revise how it verifies users

Elon Musk says Twitter will revise how it verifies users

PM to J&K youth: Make the most of new possibilities

PM Modi to J&K youth: Make the most of new possibilities

3,000 youngsters handed over job letters


Cities

View All

7.29 LMT paddy procured in Amritsar district so far

7.29 LMT paddy procured in Amritsar district so far

5 phones, 104 bundles of cigarettes seized in Amritsar Central Jail

Amritsar: Trains cancelled, diverted for five days

Open House: How do you view the restoration of old pension scheme for govt employees?

9 booked for robbery, attempt to murder in Amritsar

Growers divided on new GM cotton seed

Bathinda: Growers divided on new GM cotton seed

Punjab Govt committed to procuring every grain of paddy: Food Minister

Even Diwali night spent guarding produce in mandis, rue Bathinda farmers

Traditional diyas fighting for survival

Factory Fire: Chandigarh MC to carry out inspection of all Industrial Area buildings in November

Factory Fire: Chandigarh MC to carry out inspection of all Industrial Area buildings in November

Former Director Health Services conspired to increase shop size: Report

Pinjore leads as Panchkula sees 77.9% turnout in rural polls

Broken Stretches Mohali: Potholes on Kumbhra light point slip road pose risk

30 cases in 24 hours, dengue grips Mohali

Air pollution: Delhi forms 586 teams to ensure implementation of ban on construction, demolition work

Air pollution: Delhi forms 586 teams to ensure implementation of ban on construction, demolition work

Toxic air: Construction ban in Gurugram brings 3K projects to halt

Stubble burning share in Delhi’s pollution rises to 26 per cent

Carjacking: Three men rob SUV at gun point near Delhi Cantonment

‘AAP ka Paap’: BJP claims Delhi govt’s new liquor policy caused a loss of Rs 2,000-2,300 crore

Bailable warrants against Jalandhar Improvement Trust Chairman

Bailable warrants against Jalandhar Improvement Trust Chairman

Bhartiya Kisan Union lends support to Mela Ghadri Babeyan Da

Nagar Kirtan reaches Sultanpur Lodhi with message to keep environment clean

In Kapurthala mandis, 6.56 LMT grain bought

3 held in firing case in Jalandhar

Two-fold jump in dengue cases in a month

Two-fold jump in dengue cases in a month

Gaiety marks Chhath Puja celebrations

Man posing as CJI booked for threatening Ludhiana jail superintendent

Firm told to pay Rs 50K relief to road user

16 mobiles seized from Central Jail

Patiala MC’s sweeping machine project fails to take off

Patiala MC’s sweeping machine project fails to take off

To curb dengue spread, officials carry out inspection across Patiala

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s home district Sangrur records maximum farm fires

Govt yet to nominate three members to Punjabi University Syndicate

Three Central Jail officials caught with intoxicants, placed under suspension