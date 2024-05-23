 Amid intense heatwave, Delhi power demand hits record high of 8,000 MW : The Tribune India

  • Delhi
Amid intense heatwave, Delhi power demand hits record high of 8,000 MW

Residents sweat as max temperature reaches 43.4°C I IMD issues red alert

A worker quenches his thirst on a hot afternoon in New Delhi on Wednesday. Tribune photo: Mukesh Aggarwal



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 22

Amid a severe heatwave, Delhi’s peak power demand hit an all-time high of 8,000 MW on Wednesday, with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal stating that the state government met the peak demand without imposing a power cut.

“Today at 3.42 pm, the peak power demand in Delhi reached 8,000 MW. The Delhi Government has met this peak demand without imposing a power cut. This is a great achievement for the people of Delhi, because until 2014, there used to be long power cuts even at the peak demand of 5,925 MW in summers,” Kejriwal said as the Lok Sabha polls approach on May 25.

He contrasted the performance of AAP-ruled Delhi with BJP-ruled states like Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, saying: “On the other hand, there are BJP-ruled states like UP, Haryana, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, where there have been power cuts of 10-12 hours in the last 2-3 days. This is why the BJP wants to destroy the Aam Aadmi Party. Our work exposes their failures to the entire country.”

According to the State Load Dispatch Centre’s real-time data, the Capital reached an all-time high power demand of 8,000 MW in the afternoon, breaking the previous record of 7,726 MW peak demand on May 21 at 11.01 pm.

Even yesterday’s peak power demand of 7,717 MW in the afternoon was broken at night. Delhi Power Minister Atishi highlighted that despite this record demand, there were no issues with the power supply.

Atishi further criticised BJP-ruled states for their power issues, saying, “The BJP and PM Narendra Modi have this problem with Kejriwal because PM Modi is not able to fulfil even a single promise. Today, there are severe power cuts in BJP-ruled states. On the other hand, Kejriwal is fulfilling every promise. The Delhi CM had promised to provide 24-hour electricity to Delhiites. Even in this severe heat wave situation, Delhiites are getting 24-hour electricity.”

Atishi assured that the government was prepared for the expected rise in power demand during the humid months of July and August.

The India Meteorological Department has forecast continuing heatwave conditions for Delhi, contributing to the high power demand as temperatures rise. It has issued a red alert from May 23 to May 26, with the Capital already seeing its seasonal high of 47.8°C on Sunday.

Strong winds likely

  • The India Meteorological Department has predicted mainly clear skies with heatwave conditions at a few places, accompanied by strong surface winds at speeds of 25-35 kmph on Thursday.
  • The weather office issued a red alert from Thursday to Saturday and urged ‘extreme care for vulnerable people’ due to the heatwave.
  • Delhi’s relative humidity oscillated between 59 and 37 per cent during the day.

Demand met, no cut imposed

The Delhi Government has met this peak demand without imposing a power cut. In BJP-ruled states like UP, Haryana, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, there have been power cuts of 10-12 hours. — Arvind Kejriwal, CM

