Ahead of PM’s visit, police announce traffic diversions

Jalandhar, May 22
In view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Jalandhar to address a rally at PAP Ground on May 24, the Jalandhar Police Commissionerate has announced traffic diversions for heavy and commercial vehicles. These diversions will remain in effect from 3 pm to 7 pm for security reasons.
Vehicles coming from Amritsar towards Ludhiana would be diverted from Subhanpur-Kapurthala-Kala Sangian-Noor Mehal-Phillaur and vehicles coming from Ludhiana side towards Amritsar will be diverted through Phagwara-Mehtiana-Hoshiarpur-Tanda-Begowal-Nadala-Subhanpur. Vehicles coming from Ludhiana towards Himachal Pradesh/Pathankot will be diverted through Phagwara-Mehtiana-Hoshiarpur-Tanda.
The SSP, Kapurthala, SSP, Jalandhar Rural, and SSP, Hoshiarpur, have been appointed as in-charge for the PM’s event. They would ensure smooth flow of traffic during the VVIP visit.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Farmers protest LIVE updates: Farmers gather at Shambhu, Khanauri borders; to begin march towards PM Modi's rally venue in Patiala
PM Modi will start his Lok Sabha poll campaign in Punjab by ...
Modi in Patiala today, agitating farmers threaten to block all entry points to city
Union activists to march towards PM’s rally venue carrying b...
Midnight drama in Kharar’s Sunny Enclave as residents barge into power substation over long unscheduled frequent cuts
Free, uninterrupted power supply is one of the poll planks o...
Exercise restraint: EC ticks off BJP, Congress over divisive agenda
Nadda draws ire for communal barbs, Kharge over ‘threat to C...
There’s neither delay nor difference in voter turnout data, EC tells Supreme Court
Says attempts being made to create doubts about electoral pr...