Ahead of PM’s visit, police announce traffic diversions

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 22

In view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Jalandhar to address a rally at PAP Ground on May 24, the Jalandhar Police Commissionerate has announced traffic diversions for heavy and commercial vehicles. These diversions will remain in effect from 3 pm to 7 pm for security reasons.

Vehicles coming from Amritsar towards Ludhiana would be diverted from Subhanpur-Kapurthala-Kala Sangian-Noor Mehal-Phillaur and vehicles coming from Ludhiana side towards Amritsar will be diverted through Phagwara-Mehtiana-Hoshiarpur-Tanda-Begowal-Nadala-Subhanpur. Vehicles coming from Ludhiana towards Himachal Pradesh/Pathankot will be diverted through Phagwara-Mehtiana-Hoshiarpur-Tanda.

The SSP, Kapurthala, SSP, Jalandhar Rural, and SSP, Hoshiarpur, have been appointed as in-charge for the PM’s event. They would ensure smooth flow of traffic during the VVIP visit.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Narendra Modi