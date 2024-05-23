 Exercise restraint: EC ticks off BJP, Congress over divisive agenda : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Exercise restraint: EC ticks off BJP, Congress over divisive agenda

Exercise restraint: EC ticks off BJP, Congress over divisive agenda

Nadda draws ire for communal barbs, Kharge over ‘threat to Constitution’

Exercise restraint: EC ticks off BJP, Congress over divisive agenda

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar with ECs Gyanesh Kumar and SS Sandhu in New Delhi. File



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 22

The Election Commission today came down heavily on both the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress over poll speeches by their star campaigners, saying “precious heritage of national election and electoral democracy should not be allowed to be weakened by anyone”.

Editorial: Mind your tongue

Without directly naming Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi —complaints were filed against both — the EC, in separate directions, conveyed the message to BJP president JP Nadda and his Congress counterpart Mallikarjun Kharge, rejecting their response to the notices served on them on April 25 over the violation of the poll code by their star campaigners.

The EC directed Nadda, as party president, to convey to all BJP star campaigners not to make “speeches and statements that may divide the society”. The poll panel directed the BJP and its star campaigners “to refrain from any campaigning methods or utterances along religious or communal lines”. It said that it expected the BJP, “as the ruling party at the Centre, to fully align with the campaign methods to the practical aspects of the composite and sensitive fabric of India”.

“Direct all your star campaigners to refrain from making any statement that is prohibited in Clause (1) of general conduct of the model code of conduct, which provides that ‘no party or candidate shall include in any activity which may aggravate existing difference or create mutual hatred or cause tension between different castes and communities, religious or linguistic’,” the EC’s letter said. It also directed Nadda to convey to all his star campaigners not to make “speeches and statements that may divide the society”.

To Kharge, the poll panel said that it expected the Congress to “fully align with the campaign methods to the practical aspects of the composite and sensitive fabric of India”. The EC asked the Congress president to convey to all his star campaigners (mainly Rahul Gandhi) that “they do not make statements which give false impression such as that the Constitution of India may be abolished or sold”.

The EC’s letter to Kharge further stated that it expected the Congress to “fully align the campaign methods to the practical aspects of the composite and sensitive fabric of India”. It also said that parties should not involve the activities of the defence forces in the campaign and “not to make potentially divisive statements regarding the socio-economic composition of the defence forces”.

In an interview with The Tribune last week, former Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa had said that it didn’t make any sense if a decision (on code violation) was taken after 20 days as by then the purpose may be defeated. “If there is a violation, the EC gives a notice to the person concerned, allowing 48 to 72 hours to respond and takes a decision either way,” Lavasa had said.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Congress #Democracy


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Shambhu: Thousands of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal, UP, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan farmers to hit ground zero

2
Ludhiana

Two FCI depot workers held for taking Rs 50K bribe

3
Diaspora

Hundreds of Sikhs carrying Khalistan flags show up for hearing on 3 Indians accused of killing Nijjar in Canada

4
Jalandhar

Punjab Vigilance Bureau books Barjinder Hamdard, IAS officer Bublani, 24 others in Jang-e-Azadi Memorial case

5
Diaspora

UK hails drop in visas as stranded Indian care workers appeal for help

6
Punjab

A day ahead of PM Modi's rally, Patiala admn on tenterhooks over farmers’ demand for designated protest site

7
Diaspora

3 Indian-origin students killed in car crash in US

8
India

Explainer: Are BJP, RSS divided over appointment of next party president

9
Trending

Teen Porsche driver spent Rs 48K in 90 minutes at Pune pub; know the grandfather’s role in accident case

10
Entertainment

Actor Shah Rukh Khan admitted to Ahmedabad hospital following heat stroke

Don't Miss

View All
As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature

Met issues red alert over heatwave in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Met issues red alert over heatwave in Chandigarh

Ex-PM: Patar’s writings will inspire generations
India

Surjit Patar’s writings will inspire generations: Ex-PM Manmohan Singh

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food
Diaspora

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity
Delhi

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity

Deceased girl’s parents donate her organs
Chandigarh

Deceased Haryana girl’s parents donate her organs

In death, Kaithal lad gives new lease of life to 5 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, Kaithal lad Shubham gives new lease of life to 5 patients

Top News

Modi in Patiala today, agitating farmers threaten to block all entry points to city

Modi in Patiala today, agitating farmers threaten to block all entry points to city

Union activists to march towards PM’s rally venue carrying b...

All parties siding with Congress guilty of anti-Sikh riots: PM

All parties siding with Congress guilty of anti-Sikh riots: PM

Says ‘Khan Market gang’ blaming him for communal politics

Exercise restraint: EC ticks off BJP, Congress over divisive agenda

Exercise restraint: EC ticks off BJP, Congress over divisive agenda

Nadda draws ire for communal barbs, Kharge over ‘threat to C...

There’s neither delay nor difference in voter turnout data, EC tells top court

There’s neither delay nor difference in voter turnout data, EC tells top court

Says attempts being made to create doubts about electoral pr...

Supreme Court pulls up Soren for ‘suppressing facts’

Supreme Court pulls up Soren for ‘suppressing facts’

Jharkhand ex-CM withdraws plea against his arrest | Can’t ca...


Cities

View All

Pharma opioid racket: Three more nabbed from Haridwar

Pharma opioid racket: Three more nabbed from Haridwar

Civil Aviation Minister, AAI urged to improve facilities at Amritsar airport

Report all chartered flights arriving at airport to election officials, AAI told

BJP won’t be able to open their account in Punjab: Sachin Pilot

Employment, emigration major poll issues

INDIA VOTES 2024: Manish Tewari ramps up padyatra, shifts focus to colonies

INDIA VOTES 2024: Manish Tewari ramps up padyatra, shifts focus to colonies

Campaign Trail Sanjay Tandon: 25 km of padyatra, late night core committee meeting mark his day

System aligned against lower classes: Rahul Gandhi

Vote for future of country: Nitin Gadkari

Anandpur Sahib candidate Malvinder Singh Kang woos fellow lawyers

Amid intense heatwave, Delhi power demand hits record high of 8,000 MW

Amid intense heatwave, Delhi power demand hits record high of 8,000 MW

Pressure on AAP leaders to malign me, says Swati Maliwal

INDIA bloc members ‘communal, casteist and nepotistic’: PM Modi

‘Touching 400 complete fantasy’: Tharoor laughs off BJP’s claims

‘Nari shakti’ mere lip service, only two women in Delhi Lok Sabha poll fray

Over 1 lakh people expected at Prime Minister’s rally in Patiala

Over 1 lakh people expected at Prime Minister’s rally in Patiala