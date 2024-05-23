Want jobs for our sons, say women at Congress rallies

Tribune News Service

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj

Jalandhar, May 22

Voters gathered in large numbers during the election campaign by the Congress party today in various villages of Shahkot. This correspondent spoke to women who were present in large numbers in rallies and found that most of them wanted jobs for their sons.

Mandeep Kaur, a woman from Baghela village, said that her son Sandeep had completed graduation, but he was still unemployed.

“He does nothing, but sells cosmetics. He has a cart. A youngster who has completed his graduation is selling cosmetics, does it seem normal to you,” she asked. “I want to ask the parties what they are doing to provide jobs to our sons and daughters who are educated,” she said.

Another woman corroborated Mandeep Kaur’s statement and said that there was a dearth of jobs which was becoming a huge problem.

Women also rued that they were not getting benefits under various schemes which was disheartening. “Leaders make promises and never fulfill them. Is this why they come to us? There is no respect. This time we will not vote just by getting impressed with fake promises. Kamm karange te vote paa deyange, nai te chaddo,” said an enraged voter.

Interestingly, some Anganwadi workers and mid-day meal workers were also present at Baghela village where Channi gave a speech. They had come to ‘praise’ Channi. The ex-CM also addressed the Anganwadi and mid-day meal workers. “These workers are also here, because they know what the Channi government had done for them,” he said.

I stood like rock for farmers, faced Centre’s heat: Channi

Jalandhar: Congress candidate and former Chief Minister Charanjit S Channi said despite facing the heat from the Centre over the farmers’ protest, he stood like a rock for them. Two days ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit, Channi already seemed to be on the defensive. “Though I had to face an inquiry from the Centre on the PM cavalcade stoppage case of 2022 at Ferozepur, I did not let the farmers face any lathicharge or firing by security forces. I withstood all pressure and strict instructions for getting the farmers evicted during the PM’s protest. I followed the amicable path. Even after he had left, there had been a lot of pressure on me to get an FIR lodged against the farmers, but I chose to stand against any such move,” Channi said. He said the Centre had done nothing for Punjab, specifically for Jalandhar. Putting some posers for him, Channi said: “The PM is coming to Jalandhar on May 24 and he must tell as to which big industrial unit he brought in Punjab. He should also tell why his is trying to hit the farming community. He must also tell why he has not got Adampur airport named after Guru Ravidass. Why has no AIIMS like facility been granted for Jalandhar?” Channi also lashed out at Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann saying every time he visits city, the employee unionists are detained or put under house arrest. “Why is the CM scared of his own employees? This is anarchy. I want to assure the government employees that whenever the Congress will come to power, we will get them regularised. We will also restore the old pension scheme for the benefit of the employees.” — TNS

