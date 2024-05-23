Over 1 lakh people expected at Prime Minister’s rally in Patiala

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 22

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address his maiden rally, the BJP has installed about 25,000 chairs at the Maharaja Bhalindra Singh Sports Complex. The BJP urban president, Sanjeev Sharma, said over 1 lakh party workers and followers of PM Modi are expected to converge at the venue.

Giant hoardings of PM Modi wearing a turban could be seen at the venue.

Bharatiya Janata Party Patiala candidate, Preneet Kaur, said that Patiala is lucky that PM Modi would begin the election rallies in Punjab from Patiala. She added that it would be the first time in 20 years that a Prime Minister of India would come to the district.

Preneet said, “The preparations for the rally at the Maharaja Bhalindra Singh Sports Complex are in full swing. I am hopeful that PM Modi will fulfil all the demands of the people of Patiala.”

She also said that PM Modi’s visit to the district would be the major reason for the party’s victory in the 2027 Punjab assembly elections.

