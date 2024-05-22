 Teen Porsche driver spent Rs 48K in 90 minutes at Pune pub; know the grandfather’s role in accident case : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Trending
  • Teen Porsche driver spent Rs 48K in 90 minutes at Pune pub; know the grandfather’s role in accident case

Teen Porsche driver spent Rs 48K in 90 minutes at Pune pub; know the grandfather’s role in accident case

The teen accused allegedly visited two pubs – Cosie restaurant and Hotel Blak Club – and was served alcohol just hours before the accident.

Teen Porsche driver spent Rs 48K in 90 minutes at Pune pub; know the grandfather’s role in accident case

The Porsche car, allegedly driven by the 17-year-old, who the police claim was drunk at the time. Video grab.



Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 22

A 17-year-old boy, who allegedly crashed his high-end car into a motorbike killing two persons in Pune on Sunday, reportedly spent Rs 48,000 within 90 minutes at one of the two pubs he visited before the accident.

The teen accused allegedly visited two pubs – Cosie restaurant and Hotel Blak Club – and was served alcohol just hours before the accident.

A bill of Rs 48,000-bill was paid at Cosie, the first pub that the teen and his friends visited at 10.40 pm on Saturday, reports TOI quoting Pune police commissioner Amitesh Kumar.

The two outlets, Cosie restaurant and Hotel Blak Club, were sealed on Tuesday following orders of the district collectorate.

While Cosie is located in Koregaon Park, an area adjacent to Kalyani Nagar, the Blak Club is in Mundhwa.

Meanhwhile, the teen was granted bail on a surety of Rs 7,500 and an assurance from his grandfather to keep him away from bad company, as per the order.

The Porsche car, allegedly driven by the 17-year-old, who the police claim was drunk at the time.

The teenager, son of a real estate developer, was subsequently produced before the Juvenile Justice Board which granted him bail hours later.

On the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, the accused juvenile along with his friends went to the two establishments between 9.30 pm and 1 am and allegedly consumed liquor, police had said.

It also directed him to visit the Regional Transport Office and study traffic rules, and submit a presentation to the Board within 15 days.

The Pune police had approached a sessions court challenging the bail order and seeking permission to allow the boy to be treated as an adult saying the crime committed was "heinous".

However, the court asked the police to approach the Juvenile Justice Board with a petition to review the order.

with PTI inputs

About The Author

Tribune Web Desk

The Tribune Web Desk brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune Wed Desk for not just breaking news stories but wide-ranging coverage of events.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Pollywood

Punjab and Haryana High Court issues notice to Gurdas Maan

2
Himachal

Shambhu: Thousands of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal, UP, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan farmers to hit ground zero

3
World

British man dies, around 30 passengers injured as turbulence hits Singapore Airlines flight

4
Diaspora

National Investigation Agency charge sheet against Canada-based Khalistani terrorist Arshdeep Singh, 3 aides

5
Ludhiana

Two FCI depot workers held for taking Rs 50K bribe

6
Chandigarh

Sippy Sidhu murder case: 2-judge Supreme Court bench recuses itself from hearing plea of accused

7
Haryana

Their ‘Delhi chalo’ nixed by BJP, farmers threaten to block ML Khattar’s entry into Lok Sabha

8
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann recites poem ‘Kikli 2.0’ at Badal village during roadshow in favour of Bathinda candidate Gurmeet Khuddian

9
India

Delhi High Court dismisses Manish Sisodia’s bail pleas in money-laundering and corruption cases

10
Punjab

Was pressured to carry out illegal acts: Former Punjab DGP VK Bhawra moves High Court

Don't Miss

View All
Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature

Met issues red alert over heatwave in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Met issues red alert over heatwave in Chandigarh

Ex-PM: Patar’s writings will inspire generations
India

Surjit Patar’s writings will inspire generations: Ex-PM Manmohan Singh

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food
Diaspora

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity
Delhi

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity

Deceased girl’s parents donate her organs
Chandigarh

Deceased Haryana girl’s parents donate her organs

In death, Kaithal lad gives new lease of life to 5 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, Kaithal lad Shubham gives new lease of life to 5 patients

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood
Himachal

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood

Top News

In a historic move, Norway, Ireland and Spain recognise Palestinian as a state

In a historic move, Norway, Ireland and Spain recognise Palestine as a state

Israel orders recall of ambassadors to Ireland and Norway

Supreme Court slams former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren for ‘suppressing facts’; JMM leader withdraws plea against arrest

Former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren can’t campaign in Lok Sabha election as Supreme Court refuses to entertain his plea against arrest in PMLA case

Soren withdraws his petition after a Bench led by Justice Di...

Pune accident Porsche whose price starts at Rs 96 lakh was not registered due to non-payment of Rs 1,758

Pune accident: Porsche whose price starts at Rs 96 lakh was not registered due to non-payment of Rs 1,758

Maharashtra Transport Commissioner said the Porsche was impo...

Are BJP, RSS divided over appointment of next party president?

Are BJP, RSS divided over appointment of next party president?

Some attribute low voting in first 5 phases to an 'unhappy' ...

Teen Porsche driver spent Rs 48K in 90 minutes at Pune pub; know the grandfather’s role in the accident case

Teen Porsche driver spent Rs 48K in 90 minutes at Pune pub; know the grandfather’s role in accident case

The teen accused allegedly visited two pubs – Cosie restaura...


Cities

View All

Rail traffic back on track in Amritsar as farmers end blockade

Rail traffic back on track in Amritsar as farmers end blockade

Dinesh Singh Babbu hits the road in Bhoa, says will use BADP funds for repair

We believe in walking the talk: Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal

Amritsar: Tilling land beyond border fence, farmers feel ignored

‘I am no less Panthic than other candidates, Sikhs are with BJP’: Manjit Singh Manna Mianwind

Cotton farmers sensitised to pest control practices

Cotton farmers sensitised to pest control practices

AAP’s Gurmeet Khuddian namesake in the fray from Bathinda

INDIA VOTES 2024: 10 days to go, RSS bolsters BJP campaign with baithaks in Chandigarh

INDIA VOTES 2024: 10 days to go, RSS bolsters BJP campaign with baithaks in Chandigarh

Manish Tewari slams Yogi Adityanath for Covid ‘mismanagement’

Countering Manish Tewari’s remarks, Sanjay Tandon says ‘vote for me means vote for PM’

Harmohan Dhawan's son Vikram has betrayed his father’s legacy: AAP

Special casual leave on May 25, holiday on June 1 in Chandigarh

Swati Maliwal ‘assault’: Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar brought back to Delhi from Mumbai

Swati Maliwal ‘assault’: Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar brought back to Delhi from Mumbai

L-G Saxena supports Maliwal

‘Assault’ case: ‘Pressure on AAP leaders to malign me’, says Swati Maliwal

Man behind Delhi Metro graffiti targeting CM Arvind Kejriwal arrested from Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly

Kejriwal: Shah, Yogi called AAP supporters ‘Pakistani’

INDIA VOTES 2024: Jalandhar turns into poll battleground with publicity blitz

INDIA VOTES 2024: Jalandhar turns into poll battleground with publicity blitz

Brar quits AAP, joins saffron party

Civic issues put on back burner in poll season

Will not let CM Mann canvass in Adampur, says MLA Kotli

ACs selling like hot cakes as mercury soars

INDIA VOTES 2024: Congress’s Warring takes on BJP, AAP; promises real solutions for Punjab

INDIA VOTES 2024: Congress’s Warring takes on BJP, AAP; promises real solutions for Punjab

Centre provided much to keep Ludhiana’s development on track, says Sampla

Student jumps off 7th floor of college building, dies

Traffic cops braving scorching heat to keep roads safe in Ludhiana

Two FCI depot workers held for taking Rs 50K bribe

Want to be commoners’ voice: Dr Dharamvira

Want to be commoners’ voice: Patiala Congress candidate Dr Dharamvira Gandhi

INDIA VOTES 2024: 15.5 lakh to cast vote in Fatehgarh Sahib

Multani Mal Modi College, Patiala, pupils take part in fashion event

2 held with 5K tablets