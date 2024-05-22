Teen Porsche driver spent Rs 48K in 90 minutes at Pune pub; know the grandfather’s role in accident case

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 22

A 17-year-old boy, who allegedly crashed his high-end car into a motorbike killing two persons in Pune on Sunday, reportedly spent Rs 48,000 within 90 minutes at one of the two pubs he visited before the accident.

The teen accused allegedly visited two pubs – Cosie restaurant and Hotel Blak Club – and was served alcohol just hours before the accident.

A bill of Rs 48,000-bill was paid at Cosie, the first pub that the teen and his friends visited at 10.40 pm on Saturday, reports TOI quoting Pune police commissioner Amitesh Kumar.

The two outlets, Cosie restaurant and Hotel Blak Club, were sealed on Tuesday following orders of the district collectorate.

While Cosie is located in Koregaon Park, an area adjacent to Kalyani Nagar, the Blak Club is in Mundhwa.

Meanhwhile, the teen was granted bail on a surety of Rs 7,500 and an assurance from his grandfather to keep him away from bad company, as per the order.

The Porsche car, allegedly driven by the 17-year-old, who the police claim was drunk at the time.

The teenager, son of a real estate developer, was subsequently produced before the Juvenile Justice Board which granted him bail hours later.

On the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, the accused juvenile along with his friends went to the two establishments between 9.30 pm and 1 am and allegedly consumed liquor, police had said.

It also directed him to visit the Regional Transport Office and study traffic rules, and submit a presentation to the Board within 15 days.

The Pune police had approached a sessions court challenging the bail order and seeking permission to allow the boy to be treated as an adult saying the crime committed was "heinous".

However, the court asked the police to approach the Juvenile Justice Board with a petition to review the order.

with PTI inputs

