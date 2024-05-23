 Pressure on AAP leaders to malign me, says Swati Maliwal : The Tribune India

  • Delhi
  • Pressure on AAP leaders to malign me, says Swati Maliwal

Pressure on AAP leaders to malign me, says Swati Maliwal

Pressure on AAP leaders to malign me, says Swati Maliwal

Swati Maliwal. File photo



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 22

Aam Aadmi Party MP Swati Maliwal on Wednesday alleged there was a “lot of pressure” on everyone in the party to malign her as she fights the alleged assault case against CM’s close aide Bibhav Kumar.

“Yesterday, I got a call from a senior party leader. He told me how there is a lot of pressure on everyone. They have to say bad things against Maliwal, they have to break her morale by leaking her personal photos. It is being said that anyone who supports her will be expelled from the party,” Maliwal posted on X (Twitter).

She said someone has been given the duty of doing press conferences and someone else has been given the duty of tweeting against her. “Someone has got the duty to call volunteers sitting in America and get something out against me. Some beat reporters close to the accused have the duty of preparing some fake sting operations. You may raise an army of thousands, I will face it alone because the truth is with me,” Maliwal said.

She said she was not angry with the colleagues because the accused (Bibhav) is a very powerful man.

“Even the biggest leaders are afraid of him. No one has the courage to take a stand against him. I don’t even expect anything from anyone. But I do feel sad that the woman minister of Delhi is maligning the character of an old female colleague of the party,” she lamented.

Maliwal said, “I have started a fight for my self-respect and will continue to fight until I get justice. I am completely alone in this fight but I will not give up!”

Police to grill Kejriwal’s parents

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said the Delhi Police would interrogate his parents in connection with the assault on Swati Maliwal. AAP leader Atishi said, “The BJP is rattled, and come up with a new conspiracy to malign the party and Kejriwal everyday. Since he has been granted interim bail, the BJP has been conspiring to defame him.” “His parents are old, his father can’t walk properly, his mother recently came back home after a medical treatment. Does the BJP think that his old parents have assaulted her?” she asked. tns

