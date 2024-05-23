 PM’s Modi Jalandhar rally: Farmers to hold ‘black flag march’ : The Tribune India

  Punjab
  PM's Modi Jalandhar rally: Farmers to hold 'black flag march'

PM’s Modi Jalandhar rally: Farmers to hold ‘black flag march’

DGP visits Jalandhar rally site, IAF choppers hold mock drills

PM’s Modi Jalandhar rally: Farmers to hold ‘black flag march’

Preparation for PM’s rally to be held on May 24 in Jalandhar. Tribune Photo: Malkiat Singh



Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 22

Farmers of the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha will hold black flag protest on the day of the PM’s rally in Jalandhar on May 24. The decision in this regard was taken in Jalandhar by farmers after a meeting at the local Desh Bhagat Yadgaar Hall today. Farmers’ groups said they will hold peaceful black flag protests and march towards the rally venue while chanting slogans of “Go back Modi”. Farmers said they will not disrupt the event or cause any kind of inconvenience to commuters.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav also visited the rally venue today to review security arrangements. Over 5,000 police personnel will be deputed in Jalandhar on the day of the rally, officials said. Teams of the Special Protection Group have also been deputed in Jalandhar to minutely organise stringent security measures at the event. IAF choppers were also deployed to hold mock drills at the rally site today.

A steady stream of police officials and leaders visited the rally venue all day, reviewing arrangements.

While heavy deputations of the forces will be witnessed in the district on May 24, senior police officials said forces will also be brought in from adjoining districts to ensure security at the event. Meanwhile, deputations across rural areas in Jalandhar will also be increased on May 24.

At the meeting held today, all key Doaba farmers’ unions of the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha participated. Unions said they will take care not to pose trouble to commuters and the public during their protest. Farm leaders from BKU Rajewal, Kirti Kisan Union, BKU Lakhowal, Azad Kisan Sangarsh Committee, Pendu Mazdoor Union, Doaba Kisan Sangharsh Committee, Kul Hind Kisan Sabha, Bharti Kosan Union were present at the meeting.

While Jalandhar district’s (urban and rural) areas were recently declared no-drone zones days ago, according to senior police personnel, anti-sabotage and frisking teams will be deployed to ensure the smooth conduct of the rally.

Meanwhile, tents for seating 50,000 people have begun to be erected at the rally venue in Jalandhar amidst arrangements for coolers and ACs to beat the heat.

Local BJP leader Amarjit Singh Amri said, “This is a special occasion for us and utmost arrangements will be made to ensure that the audience at the event is kept comfortable.”

‘Will not disrupt event’

Farm leaders took this decision after a meeting at Jalandhar’s Desh Bhagat Yadgaar Hall on Wednesday. Farmers’ groups said they will hold peaceful black flag protests and march towards the rally venue while chanting slogans of “Go back Modi”. Farmers said they will not disrupt the event or cause any kind of inconvenience to commuters.

