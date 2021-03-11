Tenders floated for 8 parking lots in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 19

The Municipal Corporation (MC) has floated the tenders for the parking lots that were lying defunct for several months.

There are eight parking lots of the MC, which were not being allotted for long, due to which the MC was suffering financial loss also affecting the traffic system of the city.

Now, the reserve price of these parking lots has been reduced by the MC, so that more applicants can apply for the e-auction.

The tenders of parking lots including Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Market Complex Bhandari Bridge, Telephone Exchange, Old Sabzi Mandi, Guru Nanak Bhawan City Centre, Municipal Corporation Head Office Ranjit Avenue, District Library Rani Ka Bagh, Near Celebration Mall Link Road, New DTO Office were floated. The contractors, who apply for the e-auction tenders will have to deposit an amount of Rs 50,000.

The applicant having the highest bid will have to deposit 50 per cent of the total amount through cash or bank draft and bank guarantee of 25 per cent of the balance amount.

Apart from this, 25 per cent of the amount will have to be deposited before the allotment. Only after completing this process, the allotment of the parking stand contract will be issued, said Estate Officer Dharminderjeet Singh.