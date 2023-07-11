Three booked for kidnapping, raping 22-year-old woman

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 10

The Bhindi Saida police have booked three persons for allegedly kidnapping and raping a woman. The incident occurred on July 4, though a case was registered when the victim lodged a complaint with the police yesterday. Those booked were identified as Pamma Singh, Surmel Singh and Milap Singh. No arrest was made till now.

The 22-year-old victim told the police that she was sleeping in her room while her family was sleeping in the verandah of the house on July 4. She said in the night Pamma Singh entered room and woke her up. She alleged the accused threatened to kill her family and asked her to accompany him. She said she got frightened. She alleged outside the house his two accomplices were waiting in a car. They took her to Ajnala where Surmel and Milap were dropped.

She said Pamma took her to some room in Amritsar and raped her. She said he kept her in the room for two days. On July 6 she fled from the room after getting an opportunity and went to Golden Temple. She alleged she stayed there for three days and then returned home yesterday and told her miseries to family members.

Now following her complaint, the police registered a case under Sections 363 (kidnapping), 366 (kidnapping a girl for marriage), 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC against Pamma, Surmel and Milap. The police said the medical examination of the girl was conducted and raids were on to nab the suspects.