Two arrested for abducting newborn from Guru Nanak Dev Hospital

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 9

The police have identified two male accomplices of a woman, who kidnapped a newborn boy from Guru Nanak Dev Hospital (GNDH) premises, in the wee hours yesterday.

Varinder Singh Khosa, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), said the prime suspect was a woman, who was absconding and raids were on to nab her.

She had the child. Among those arrested include her brother-in-law and his friend.

Those arrested were identified as Rockey, alias James, and his friend Karan, all residents of Batala. Rockey was brother-in-law of the prime suspect Bobby and her husband Bunty of Rahimabad in Batala.

“Bobby and her husband Bunty are absconding from their house and raids are on to arrest them and recover the boy,” Khosa said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that it was second marriage of Bobby with Bunty. She left her children from the first marriage with her (first) husband. As she could not become mother now, the couple decided to kidnap a child from hospital.

The newborn boy was kidnapped by her and two accomplices from the GNDH around 3 am yesterday. The incident was captured in the footage of the CCTV camera, which helped in identification of the suspects.