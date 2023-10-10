Two arrested for abducting newborn from Guru Nanak Dev Hospital

Amritsar, October 9
The police have identified two male accomplices of a woman, who kidnapped a newborn boy from Guru Nanak Dev Hospital (GNDH) premises, in the wee hours yesterday.
Varinder Singh Khosa, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), said the prime suspect was a woman, who was absconding and raids were on to nab her.
She had the child. Among those arrested include her brother-in-law and his friend.
Those arrested were identified as Rockey, alias James, and his friend Karan, all residents of Batala. Rockey was brother-in-law of the prime suspect Bobby and her husband Bunty of Rahimabad in Batala.
“Bobby and her husband Bunty are absconding from their house and raids are on to arrest them and recover the boy,” Khosa said.
Preliminary investigation revealed that it was second marriage of Bobby with Bunty. She left her children from the first marriage with her (first) husband. As she could not become mother now, the couple decided to kidnap a child from hospital.
The newborn boy was kidnapped by her and two accomplices from the GNDH around 3 am yesterday. The incident was captured in the footage of the CCTV camera, which helped in identification of the suspects.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israel didn't start this war but will finish it: Netanyahu Benjamin’s stern warning to Hamas
PM Netanyahu lashed out Hamas saying that they will pay the ...
LeT terrorist involved in killing of Kashmiri Pandit gunned down in encounter
The police claimed one of the slain Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) ul...
Huge fire incident at PGI's Nehru Hospital, 400 patients shifted late night
Patients requiring ventilators were moved to designated area...
Israel blockades Gaza as it counters Hamas firepower
Calls 3L reservists; ultras threaten to kill captives; toll ...
18-year-old girl held for beheading 2 minor sisters in Uttar Pradesh
The minor girls, Surbhi and Roshni, were found with their th...